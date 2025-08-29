BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater police arrested a Mattapan man Thursday following their pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Jason Grossett, 31, was arrested Thursday morning after police say he refused to stop for officers pursuing him. The car he was driving, officials said, had been stolen; the location of the vehicle was tracked due to a stolen laptop computer in the car.

Officials said Grossett led police on a pursuit into East Bridgewater, where he was eventually stopped.

“The driver refused to comply with police commands to get out of the vehicle, so officers smashed a driver’s side window, opened the vehicle’s door and took Grossett into custody without further incident,” Bridgewater police said in a statement. “There were no reported injuries.”

Police located items in the stolen vehicle including a wedding gown belonging to the owner and his bride-to-be.

Grossett was charged with failure to stop for police, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, reckless operation, speeding, marked lanes violation, operating with a suspended license, failure to stop or yield, and refusing to identify self. Grossett also had an active warrant out for his arrest.

He was scheduled for arraignment Friday in Brockton District Court.

