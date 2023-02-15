BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he shot his brother in the head in May 2021 over a dispute about selling the family home, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden.

Trevor Lawrence, 32, was charged in Dorchester BMC with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and numerous firearms and ammunition charges, prosecutors say.

In the early afternoon on May 14, 2021, officers responded to a home on Westmore Road for a call of a person shot and found a 38-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, prosecutors say. The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Later that day, detectives interviewed the victim, who told them that he and his brother, later identified as Lawrence, got into a disagreement regarding the sale of the family home. The victim said he attempted to take photographs of the home’s second floor when Lawrence produced a gun and shot him in the head.

Detectives subsequently executed a search warrant and seized a Taurus 380 firearm with one round in the chamber and five in the magazine. Detectives also seized a box containing 46 rounds.

Investigators sought and secured an arrest warrant for Lawrence, who was taken into custody Saturday during an investigation at Balsam and Callender Streets in Dorchester.

“Violence should never be an option in a dispute among family members or anyone else, but to see a sibling carry a disagreement to this level of intentional harm is sad in every way,” Hayden said in a statement.

Lawrence is being held without bail pending a February 16 dangerousness hearing.

