Mattapan man facing charges after flipping cement truck in Brighton

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Mattapan man is facing charges after flipping a cement truck in Brighton Tuesday.

Massachusetts state police officers arriving to the scene on Cambridge Street around 3:30 p.m. found the overturned truck blocking traffic.

The man was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

He was issued a summons for marked lane violations, speeding and negligent operations.

The truck was towed from the scene and the road was quickly reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)