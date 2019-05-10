Mattapan man facing drug, weapons charges after search yields loaded firearm, crack cocaine

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing drug and weapons charges after a search yielded a loaded semi-automatic firearm and crack cocaine on Thursday, police say.

Officers executing a search warrant in the area of 1023 Blue Hill Ave. about 12:45 p.m. found a Smith & Wesson model 3904 semi-automatic firearm loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, four rounds of live ammunition, multiple plastic bags containing crack cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of money, according to Boston police.

Nelson Thomas, 43, is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, firearm violation with three prior violent crimes or drug offenses, and possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs.

