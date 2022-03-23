BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly opened fire on an MBTA bus in Boston on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Morton Street and Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan just before 10:30 a.m. found a 30-year-old man on a bus suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg, according to Transit police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and the alleged shooter, later identified as 35-year-old Ricardo Blake, were arguing before the gun was fired.

Blake was arrested around 11:30 a.m. on Hyde Park Avenue on Wednesday. He will face numerous firearm-related charges as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon-firearm.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)