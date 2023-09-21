BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man will face additional charges Thursday, including manslaughter, in connection with the shooting death of his 12-year-old brother in Mattapan in July

Walter Hendrick has already been arraigned on charges of improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with the shooting at a triple-decker off Fessenden Street on July 13 that left his brother, Savion Ellis, dead.

He’s expected to face a judge again Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court on charges including manslaughter, intimidation of a witness, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

