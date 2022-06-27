BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man who previously assaulted a police officer has also attacked a 58-year-old man at the Back Bay Station.

On Sunday evening, Transit Police responded to a call for an assault in the station. When they arrived, the victim told officers that he was sitting on the bench in the lobby of the Commuter Rail area when the man punched him in the face unprovoked. As he fell backward, the assailant removed one of the victim’s sneakers and struck him again with the sneaker. The victim’s face was swollen and he had a slight laceration on his arm. He was able to point out his attacker.

Officers immediately approached the man, later identified as Oscar Lyle, 55, of Mattapan. Lyle also had several warrants out for his arrest, including for disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer. Lyle was taken into custody and transported to Transit Police HQ for booking.

