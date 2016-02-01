Mattapan Massacre case could go back to court

The Mattapan Massacre case could soon be argued in front of the state’s highest court.

Lawyers for Dwayne Moore want to question jurors who they think might have been swayed by outside influences when they reached their verdicts.

The Sandy Hook shootings happened right when jurors were deliberating in 2012 and it was close to the holidays, which lawyers think may have put pressure on jurors to come up with a decision more quickly.

Moore was sentenced to life in prison for murdering four people.

