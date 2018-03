MATTAPAN, MA (WHDH) — A Mattapan murder suspect faced a judge Thursday.

24-year-old Julian Troche hid his face at court this morning.

He is accused of killing a 31-year-old Brockton man back in June.

He was arrested Wednesday in Boston.

Police say he has a history of violence.

