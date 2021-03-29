Mattapan nightclub has liquor license suspended for numerous COVID-19 violations

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Licensing Board has indefinitely suspended the liquor license for Macumba Latina Night Club and Restaurant in Mattapan after a recent inspection uncovered multiple COVID-19 restriction violations.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Licensed Premise Unit conducted an inspection of the River Street club at 11:15 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple complaints that it was not adhering to the mandatory COVID-19 operating requirements, according to the Boston Licensing Board.

During the inspection, photographic evidence was gathered showing a large line of patrons outside that the nightclub was unable to manage, patrons in line who were not social distancing or wearing masks, patrons inside who were not social distancing or wearing masks, and a DJ providing live entertainment.

The licensee was hand-delivered a notice to appear at an emergency hearing before the board on Monday morning but failed to appear. The board issued a notice letting Macumba Latina ownership know they cannot permit patrons on premises until the board lifts the indefinite suspension of their liquor license.

