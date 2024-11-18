BOSTON (WHDH) - The Mattapan Patriots Youth Football and Cheer Program is making history by making it to nationals.

And even though it wasn’t an easy road to get here — it’s also what’s made them so much stronger.

And what these Mattapan Patriots cheerleaders see more clearly than ever before. A trip to Florida for nationals.

Mattapan Patriots President Mick Brunache said, “‘It means a lot to give kids a different direction. It also means a lot to give them a vision.”

Ryla Gill, 15, said, “When they called our name it was just fantastic.”

And on top of the two cheer teams that have qualified, the football team is full steam ahead. Paving their way to nationals, too.

“The reason why it’s been so monumental for us is because a lot of teams didn’t want to play us,” Brunache said.

Dominic Brancaccio, 14, said, “It hurt. It hurt as a team because all we wanted to do was play.”

But they didn’t quit. The Patriots played all the games they could — winning the ones that mattered most.

Huddling on the practice field in Mattapan, they’re just weeks away from performing on a national playing field. With hopes to win the only way they know how — together.

Now the program is raising money to make sure everyone can make the trip.

To donate, visit:https://www.gofundme.com/f/send-the-mattapan-patriots-to-nationals

