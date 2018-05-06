Mattapan resident doing yard work finds handgun

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are thanking a Mattapan resident for turning in a firearm they found Saturday while doing some spring yard work.

Officers responding to a report of a found firearm about 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Mattapan Street and Fottler Road met a local resident who said they were getting ready to mow their lawn when they found a silver firearm, police said in a post on the department’s website.

The officers later recovered a Cobra Enterprises CA .380 pistol.

In their post, police wrote, “To the citizen who prevented a dangerous weapon from falling into the wrong hands, we commend you and say thank you!”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)