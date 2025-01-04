BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in Mattapan overnight that left a man with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a report stabbing at 926 Cummins Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday found a 33-year-old mam suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story

