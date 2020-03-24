Mattapan teachers use YouTube channel to reach students during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s 54,000 students have been home from school for a week now, but they’re staying in close contact with their teachers — with videos providing a crucial connection, parents say.

Teachers at the Mattahunt Elementary School in Mattapan have set up their own YouTube page, where they’ve been posting educational videos for their students during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents Kimberly Thompson and Devon Shuler said the videos have been a big help as their kids Zaria and Zion learn from home.

“Some of the videos that they’re getting from their teachers are – they’re doing workouts or ABC’s depending on the grade level,” Thompson said. “Seeing their teachers helps them to stay engaged with the work.”

“I know this whole corona thing has thrown everybody out of whack, so at least them seeing familiar faces is allowing them to have some type of normality,” Shuler said, adding he has renewed appreciation for teachers. “I can respect teachers a lot more and hopefully this can be eye-opening to the world that teachers should get paid the amount that’s needed.”

