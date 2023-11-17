BOSTON (WHDH) - They are the 14U Mattapan Patriots and for the first time in 40 years, they have made the national tournament in Naples Florida.

The team recently clinched its spot as one of two teams from New England headed to the American Youth Football League’s tournament in Florida. While they don’t currently have enough funding for their trip, they are not giving up hope, now working hard to raise the money they need to play.

“I was at a loss for words,” said coach Mick Brunache, describing the moment he learned the team had qualified for the tournament. “I couldn’t believe it.

Brunache has been coaching the Mattapan Patriots for the past three years. Speaking with 7NEWS, he said the moment he broke the tournament news to his players kicked off “pandemonium.”

“Guys running around the field, guys saying that they can’t wait to go swimming,” he said. “I’m like, ‘You got to focus on football,’ but whatever.”

The team has been putting in the work. Just ask its defensive phenom, Tracey “Icebox” Brown.

This season is likely Brown’s last on the roster before high school.

“We all work really hard because we all know what we want to do and we know where we want to be and we know we want to be number one,” Brown said.

For many players on the team, the trip to the national tournament will be their first time on a plane, let alone to a tournament of this size.

The trip, though, comes with a big price tag that Coach Brunache estimates to be around $45,000.

The buy-in alone was $2,000 which Brunache paid himself.

Now, he is asking for help to make the trip a reality.

“I’m calling on the community,” he said. “I’m hoping City Hall can support us. I’m hoping the State House to support us. I’m hoping the Celtics, the Patriots, I’m hoping any and everyone can help us get these boys and girl down to Naples, Florida.”

“I want them to have a long-lasting memory,” Brunache continued. “This is a memory they’ll never forget.”

Check-in for the Mattapan Patriots at their tournament in Florida is set for Dec. 2. Their first game would take place on Dec. 3.

The GoFundMe campaign to support the Patriots’ trip had raised just over $20,000 as of around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Those interested in donating to the fundraiser can do so here.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)