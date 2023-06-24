MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Mattapoisett firefighters went above and beyond to repair a memorial that was damaged in a rollover crash.

Crews responding to a reported rollover crash with injuries on Route 195 eastbound Friday morning noticed the longtime memorial had been damaged in the crash.

Images shared on social media showed the firefighters recovering the broken pieces of the memorial and putting it back in place.

In a note on the post, firefighters wrote, “Please note that this act of kindness was not going to be posted, but due to the amount of distracted drivers filming us this morning working on the roadside, we didn’t want the family to see one of the videos with us carrying away their memorial in pieces but to know that we brought it back all fixed up.”

