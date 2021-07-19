BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Cape Cod, officials said.

Lyons, 61, is facing charges including operating under the influence of liquor and marked lanes violation, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.

A trooper patrolling Route 28 north in Bourne around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday spotted a 2014 Lexus GX460 that was being driven erratically, the spokesman said.

The driver, later identified as Lyons, was taken into custody following a field sobriety test.

Lyons has since been released on personal recognizance.

She is expected to be arraigned on Falmouth District Court.

