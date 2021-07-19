FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Mattapoisett’s chief of police has been put on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to drunk driving charges in Falmouth District Court Monday morning.

Mary Lyons, 61, was arrested on Saturday night after a trooper patrolling Route 28 north in Bourne spotted her 2014 Lexus GX460 being driven erratically, a spokesman for the department said.

Lyons, initially told the trooper that she had not had anything to drink and that she was “dodging other people trying to cut her off” as she drove back from a golf course, court documents indicated.

“I don’t feel like I have to,” Lyons allegedly said when the trooper asked her to get out of her vehicle. “I’m not challenging you by any means, but I am the police chief of Mattapoisett.”

When Lyons tried to get out of her car to perform a sobriety test, the trooper had to remind her that her seat belt was still on, according to the documents.

Before agreeing to the test, Lyons allegedly told the trooper, “You do what you have to do, bud.” After reportedly failing the test, Lyons stated, “Sorry I put you in a bad situation.”

In a statement, Mattapoisett officials said, “The Town is taking the matter very seriously and is thoroughly examining the details of the case. Citizens can expect appropriate and swift action following our investigation.”

She was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court next month.

