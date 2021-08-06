MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Longtime Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons is retiring after she was arrested last month for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Cape Cod.

The Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen on Friday announced that the town has accepted and approved terms of early retirement with Lyons.

In a statement, officials said, “The Board believes this acceptance was in the best interests of the Town. The Board would like to thank Chief Lyons for her 36 years of service to the Town of Mattapoisett.”

A trooper patrolling Route 28 north in Bourne around 10:50 p.m. on July 17 spotted a 2014 Lexus GX460 that was being driven erratically, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said.

The driver, later identified as Lyons, initially told the trooper that she had not had anything to drink and that she was “dodging other people trying to cut her off” as she drove back from a golf course, court documents indicated.

“I don’t feel like I have to,” Lyons allegedly said when the trooper asked her to get out of her vehicle. “I’m not challenging you by any means, but I am the police chief of Mattapoisett.”

When Lyons tried to get out of her car to perform a sobriety test, the trooper had to remind her that her seat belt was still on, according to the documents.

Before agreeing to the test, Lyons allegedly told the trooper, “You do what you have to do, bud.” After reportedly failing the test, Lyons stated, “Sorry I put you in a bad situation.”

The 61-year-old has since been arraigned on charges including operating under the influence of liquor and marked lanes violation.

She had been on paid administrative leave prior to opting for retirement.

An investigation into Lyons’ arrest remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)