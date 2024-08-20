NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mattapoisett woman was arrested Tuesday after a man was found with a fatal head injury outside a New Bedford grocery store.

Nina Busnengo, 31, was taken into police custody and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office in a statement said authorities first responded near 3:40 a.m. after a 911 caller reported seeing an injured man on Rockdale Avenue in front of Seabra Foods.

Emergency crews found 58-year-old Stephen Oswald, of New Bedford, at the scene and he was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m., the DA’s office said.

The plaza that contains Seabra Foods also houses several other businesses. A large swath of the plaza’s parking lot was blocked by crime scene tape Tuesday morning. Evidence markers were in place within the parking lot and investigators remained on scene.

The Bristol County DA’s office said the investigation into this death was “active and ongoing” as of early Tuesday afternoon.

While the investigation continued, neighbors told reporters they heard shouting not long before police arrived.

Busnengo is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning at New Bedford District Court.

