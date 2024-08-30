MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mattapoisett woman previously charged in connection with the death of a man outside a New Bedford grocery store has now been charged with murder.

Nina Busnengo, 31, was ordered held without bail following the new criminal complaint, which was filed Thursday. She was initially charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On Tuesday, August 20, authorities responded to Rockdale Avenue after a 911 caller reported seeing an injured man in front of Seabra Foods.

Emergency crews found 58-year-old Stephen Oswald, of New Bedford, at the scene and he was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m., the DA’s office said.

