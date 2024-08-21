MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mattapoisett woman is set to face a judge in New Bedford District Court Wednesday after her arrest in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in New Bedford early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office in a statement said police first responded to an area near the Seabra Foods grocery store on Rockdale Avenue after receiving a 911 call near 3:40 a.m.

The DA’s office said the 911 caller reported seeing an injured man in the area.

Officers soon found the man suffering from an apparent head injury and he was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m., according to the DA’s office.

Investigators remained on scene for hours Tuesday, taping off the parking lot outside Seabra Foods and other nearby businesses with crime scene tape. Police were seen placing evidence markers in the area.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, the Bristol DA’s office identified the man who died as Stephen Oswald of New Bedford. The DA’s office said authorities had taken 31-year-old Nina Busnengo into custody and charged her with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

