BOSTON (WHDH) - The jury in the Matthew Farwell murder trial told the court they are deadlocked.

Farwell, a former Stoughton police officer, is charged with killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child, and staging the death to look like a suicide in February 2021. Her body was found in her Canton apartment in a seated position with a strap around her neck and tied to a doorknob. Prosecutors allege Farwell killed her to stop her from exposing federal crimes, including sexual exploitation of a child. They claim Farwell had been grooming her for sex since she was 15-years-old and part of the Stoughton Police Explorers mentoring program.

Farwell’s defense maintains Birchmore took her own life.

The jury returned with two notes for the judge Monday afternoon. One was related to schedule and timing of deliberations, and the second read, “We are in a deadlock that looks like it will not change any time soon.”

The jury was sent home for the night, and the judge will now consider what instructions to give them when they return Tuesday morning. A supporter of Birchmore who was in court said he saw one juror who appeared to be emotional, and several others appeared to be frustrated by the inability to reach a verdict.

— 7NEWS Legal Analyst weighs in on jury’s note saying they are deadlocked —

Meanwhile, friends and relatives of Birchmore held a vigil outside federal court Monday, saying they were waiting for justice for their loved one. Many of Birchmore’s loved ones were disappointed at the admission from the jury.

“Getting hit in the face with a brick, you know, I just I figured it would be easy to come to a guilty verdict. Really did,” said Barbara Wright, Birchmore’s cousin. “I think they need more time, that’s all.”

“They’re just there to make a decision and I get it, it’s tough. There’s a lot of evidence for them to go through but you go from Friday, ‘We just need a little bit more time,’ to today, ‘We did the whole day,’ and then you hear, ‘deadlocked,'” said Jean Falletti, a family friend of Birchmore’s.

Birchmore’s death was initally ruled a suicide by local investigators and the state medical examiner, but federal prosecutors said they uncovered evidence that Farwell strangled Birchmore.

“Sandra deserves this moment, and she deserves justice, as does her unborn,” another supporter said.

Former Federal Prosecutor and 7NEWS Legal Analyst Evan Gotlob said some of the prosecution’s best evidence came from an expert witness who testified a bone fractured in Birchmore’s neck could have only happened by being strangled, and especially not from a suicide where a person is sitting on the ground.

“It seems like the prosecution’s expert did a really good job explaining that that sort of neck fracture comes from somebody being strangled,” Gotlob said. “The way that Miss Birchmore was found is not a normal suicide. So that helps the prosecution a lot. I think the neck issue is a good piece of evidence for the prosecution here.”

Gotlob said the best factor for the defense is that Birchmore’s death was originally ruled a suicide. He said that could help the defense reach reasonable doubt.

“The prosecution expert was good, but he’s not a medical examiner. So, a medical examiner in Massachusetts ruled that this was not a homicide, and a suicide, and that’s very harmful to the prosecution’s case. Not that they can’t overcome it, but that’s the toughest piece of evidence they have to deal with here,” Gotlob said.

Gotlob also pointed out that Farwell is charged with a federal crime for murdering a witness, meaning the jury must find not only that Farwell killed Birchmore, but that he did it to keep their secret from federal investigators, as well as his wife.

“The jury may get a little confused if they start, like, really digging into the statute, and that usually happens, like, three to six hours in, so I don’t think they had the opportunity to do that on Friday. But we may see some questions, you know, Monday, Tuesday, if the case drags on a little bit,” Gotlob explained.

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