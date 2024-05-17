DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Matthew McCabe returned to the stand Friday, one day after he began testimony in the ongoing Karen Read murder trial.

McCabe was at a party at the home of Brian and Nicole Albert on Fairview Road in Canton the night Boston police officer John O’Keefe died. The next morning, his wife was one of the women who, along with Read, found O’Keefe unresponsive in a snowbank outside the home on Jan. 29, 2022.

Prosecutors claim Read, who was dating O’Keefe, killed her boyfriend by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at the party.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Alberts’ house.

McCabe testimony follows Colin Albert cross examination

McCabe first faced questioning in court after an intense cross examination of Colin Albert beginning Thursday morning.

A teenager at the time, the now-20-year-old Colin is one of several people the defense is trying to implicate in O’Keefe’s death.

Among questions, the defense on Thursday pressed Colin on a photo showing him with bruised knuckles less than a month after O’Keefe died. The defense also asked about a pair of videos showing Colin making threats. The videos were taken when Colin was 16 and he said they related to an argument over a girl.

“I will beat your [expletive],” he said in one video. “I will [expletive] you up.”

In another video, he said “K-O! Bang, bang!”

In earlier testimony, Colin said he has never been in a fight, except with his brothers. He also said he never threatened O’Keefe.

McCabe continues testimony

Attorneys and jurors reentered the courtroom shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday and McCabe resumed his testimony.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

