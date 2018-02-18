Maura Healey encouraging state to increase use of electric cars

BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorney General Maura Healey is encouraging the state of MA to increase the use of electric cars.

She is calling for a state-wide plan that would encourage more people to use the vehicles.

Healey says she wants to see the state exceed it’s current goal of 300,000 registered zero-emission vehicles by 2025.

To achieve that goal, Healey said the state should use $75 million from the settlement with Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi.

The cars will be accessible to all families of all incomes according to Healey.

