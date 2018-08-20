Maverick gunman sentenced to state prison

A Boston man who shot a rival gang member and an innocent bystander while on a train at the Maverick station was sentenced to five to six years in state prison on Monday.

Last week, a Suffolk Superior Court jury found Rogelio Alvarado, 23, guilty of two counts of assault and battery, as well as single counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, officials said.

Judge Kenneth Salinger sentenced the alleged MS-13 gang member, who was living in East Boston at the time of the incident.

According to testimony given by Assistant District Attorney Stacey Pichardo of the DA’s Gang Unit, Alvarado became involved in a verbal confrontation with the alleged rival gang member while on the Blue Line train.

The confrontation escalated when Alvarado pulled out a firearm and fired at least two shots at the victim, striking him in the torso.

An innocent bystander was reportedly grazed by a bullet above the eyebrow.

Alvarado was later arrested in Huntington, New York on July 12, 2017.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)