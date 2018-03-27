May Community Calendar Events:

Walk Like MADD Greater Boston

Event Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Lake Quannapowitt, Wakefield, MA

For More Information: https://www.walklikemadd.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=838

Join the Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for its annual fundraising walk, Walk Like MADD, on Saturday, May 5th. This year will be the 10th anniversary of Walk Like MADD. The goals of MADD are to raise money, recruit volunteers, and educate the public to end drunk driving across the country.