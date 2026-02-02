MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - In preparations for Super Bowl Sunday, the town of Maynard is adding an “E” to its name, in honor of the Patriots quarterback, Drake Maye.

The town will change it’s name from Maynard, to Mayenard, for one day.

“I think it’s great, I think it’s very creative,” said one Maynard resident. “I hope they keep it, honestly. I love Drake Maye.”

Select Board Chair David Gavin pitched the idea in hopes to generate excitement. It’s a change that won’t cost the town a dime.

“This is all about having fun, generating excitement, and really celebrating the Patriots making another Super Bowl,” Gavin said.

Most people in town are on board, especially local businesses.

“I think it brings a good look for Maynard, said one resident. “And for the Patriots! Hopefully they go and they get the job done!”

While the name change may be temporary, Gavin says the Pats QB is welcome to visit any time.

“We would absolutely love to have Drake Maye visit Maynard, he’s welcome any time,” Gavin said.

