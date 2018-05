SLIDELL, La. (WHDH) — Mayflies seen swarming around a Louisiana gas station has people bugging out.

Video shot by a mother driving up to the station shows hundreds of bugs flying around the pumps.

He daughter can be heard in the background saying, “I wanna get out of here!”

Mayflies don’t bite but this sight could certainly make people’s skin crawl.

