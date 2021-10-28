FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mayflower Wind Cape Cod Marathon has been canceled after a fall nor’easter wreaked havoc in Falmouth.

Whipping winds from the two-day storm left behind widespread power outages, downed trees, and flooding.

Organizers of the marathon spoke with town officials and determined that canceling all events would be best for the safety of everyone.

They are now discussing what options runners will have now that the race is canceled.

