MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maynard firefighter is bringing a new twist to a holiday classic this year in the form of his own children’s book inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Michael Parr is a captain in the Maynard Fire Department. He recently spoke to 7NEWS about his process creating his book, called “A Firehouse’s Night Before Christmas.”

“I tried to keep it as true as I could to the original poem but incorporate as many fire lingo and safety messages as I could,” he said.

Parr said he remembered “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” one holiday season while sitting in the quiet firehouse and thinking about firefighters being on call around the clock, through the holidays.

He went on to work on his own book for the next year, collaborating with an artist to come up with illustrations that would appeal to the whole family.

“Working in these two things, Christmas and then these safety messages, just ended up being a pretty natural fit, I thought,” Parr said.

Parr’s new book is available on Amazon.

