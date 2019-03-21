Maynard middle school orders shelter-in-place after report of weapon on campus

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at a Maynard middle school were briefly ordered to shelter-in-place Thursday after a student warned a teacher that there may be a weapon on campus, officials said.

A student at Fowler School told administrators around 10 a.m. that a student told a teacher that they thought they saw a weapon in another student’s locker, according to Maynard Superintendent Robert Gerardi and Maynard Police Chief Mark W. Dubois.

After ordering the shelter-in-place, police officers searched the school and the locker in question and reviewed surveillance video.

No weapons or any other dangerous items were found.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 11 a.m.

“I want to commend our students, staff, and administrators for their calm and patience today as this situation was resolved with minimal disruption to the school day,” Gerardi said in a statement. “Thankfully, school and police officials working closely were able to quickly determine that there was no danger to the school.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)