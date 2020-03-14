Maynard officers offering to make deliveries during coronavirus pandemic

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers in Maynard are offering to delivery groceries, pick up prescriptions, over-the-counter medicine and vital supplies for residents who are staying home to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The service is being offered to residents who don’t feel comfortable leaving their homes in fear of catching the virus – they will be required though to pay for their own things.

Chief Michael Noble said the service is intended for those at higher risk for catching the disease and who have been advised to avoid large crowds.

“These are our friends and fellow residents, and they still need their groceries, medicine and other supplies that they count on for their daily lives. The women and men of the Maynard Police Department are here to help and have offered to step up for their neighbors,” Noble said.

Anyone who would like to use the service is advised to contact Maynard police at 978-897-1011.

