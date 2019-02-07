Maynard parents voice concerns over asbestos at elementary school

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Maynard parents voiced their concerns Thursday night about asbestos at Green Meadow Elementary School.

“If you had kids right now would you allow them to be in the school,” one parent asked.

Part of Green Meadow has been closed to remove old asbestos materials, but many parents and teachers say something should have been done sooner.

“The town needs to understand that teachers at Green Meadow have been getting sick for the past two or three years,” a man said.

District leaders say they’ve known about the asbestos, but they say it became an immediate concern last month, leaving many teachers and parents outraged.

“I’m not the only parent who’s had kids go to the hospital because they went to school in that classroom,” one parent said.

In a statement, the district said: “We are aware of the age and state of the Green Meadow building, and we are aware of building materials and methods in the 1950s. What matters most is that, whether this building remains in operation for five more years or 50, we must do what we can to ensure the health and safety or our students, faculty and staff.”

But many parents say they’ve been left in the dark, something leaders acknowledged can be improved.

“I do agree there’s been a lack of communication,” a school board member said.

