UPDATE: Police in Maynard say a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been located.

Within an hour of first posting an alert around 2 p.m., the Maynard Police Department said the child named “Ruthie” was found following a search effort in the area of Wood Lane.

The department thanked all who assisted with the search effort.

—

Originally posted on Wednesday, July 19, at 2:05 p.m.

Police in Maynard are requesting the public’s help as they work to find a 4-year-old child.

The Maynard Police Department said on Wednesday that they were looking for a child named Ruthie in the area of Wood Lane, near the center of town.

Anyone who may have seen the child is asked to call the Maynard Police Department immediately at (978) 897-1011.

In the meantime, authorities ask that members of the public avoid the area of Wood Lane as police work there with multiple agencies and a K9 unit to try and locate the child.