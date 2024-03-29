MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned Friday in connection with a series of residential break-ins in Maynard, officials said.

Joseph A. Encarnacion Jr., 39, was arraigned in Concord District Court on three counts of breaking and entering during the daytime to commit a felony, three counts of larceny of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, nine counts of receiving stolen property valued under $1,200, two counts of larceny of a credit card, and identity fraud, according to a statement issued by Maynard Police Chief Michael A. Noble.

Officers responding to a call from a resident who returned home to find a stranger in their apartment around 4 p.m. Wednesday told police the man claimed to be a mobile app-based food delivery driver then quickly left the residence, according to police.

During the course of the evening and into Thursday, seven other Maynard residents reported break-ins and thefts of items from their home. One resident reported that three firearms were stolen.

Encarnacion was arrested by officers who spotted his vehicle while collecting surveillance video..

A search of an apartment in Lowell belonging to Encarnacion’s girlfriend uncovered most of the stolen items from the recent break-ins in Maynard, including the recovery of the three firearms, police said.

“Our Maynard Police Department officers and detectives did an excellent job and worked diligently to bring a quick arrest of the suspect and recovery of stolen firearms and other property,” Noble said in a statement.. “From top to bottom, our officers understood not only the danger of multiple stolen firearms likely to end up sold on the streets, but we also had a profound duty to respond to the intrusions on the homes of several of our residents. The message should be clear: Our residents will not be victimized, and we will employ all of our considerable resources to pursue suspects in these matters.”

