Maynard police searching for vandal who trashed McDonald’s, shot out windows at 5 businesses

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Maynard are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who trashed the inside of a McDonald’s restaurant, in addition to shooting out the windows of five businesses on Main Street early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism at the McDonald’s at 4 Main St. around 4:50 a.m. found several windows broken by shots from a BB or pellet gun and a “significant mess” inside of the restaurant, according to the Maynard Police Department.

Surveillance video showed a white man with a beard, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, running amuck inside the McDonald’s, police said. He was said to be wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white baseball hat.

Police say windows were also shot out at Sugar Snap at 53 A Main St., Oliver’s Wands and Wizarding Wares at 60 Main St., Berkshire Hathaway Home Services at 58 Main St., and Main Street Liquors at 48 Main St.

The vandal also allegedly stole a “quantity of goods” from Oliver’s Wands and Wizarding Wares.

A foot search of the immediate area proved unsuccessful.

State police are assisting with an investigation.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Maynard Police Department at 978-897-1011.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)