Maynard police seek public help in identifying alleged armed robber

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Maynard police are looking for help from the public to identify a man who allegedly held up a convenience store at gunpoint Sunday.

Officers responding to the Corner Store on Walnut Street at 9 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery found a clerk who said a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money, police said.

No one was injured and the man left with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male about 5-feet 5-inches tall with a slender build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Video of the robbery is available here.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 9798-897-1011.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)