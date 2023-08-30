MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Maynard police have asked for the public’s help in efforts to find a group of people accused in connection with an apparent car theft ring and a crash involving a stolen car early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded around 3:30 a.m. after receiving reports of people breaking into and stealing cars at a used car dealership on Acton Street. Once on scene, police said, officers found several cars blocking the road as vehicles left the area.

Police said officers later activated their emergency lights and tried to stop one apparently stolen vehicle after they saw it driving down Route 27 and turning the wrong way onto Main Street in Maynard. Instead of stopping, police said the driver sped away before crashing in the area of 217 Main Street and running from the crash site on foot.

Maynard police said other area law enforcement agencies as well as state police joined in a search for the driver but were unable to find them.

Police separately shared video of the crash captured on a home security camera, showing the car spinning down Main Street. A person can then be seen running away from the crashed car as police arrive on scene.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police on Wednesday afternoon said investigators determined between eight and 10 suspects arrived in Maynard with five vehicles stolen from Leominster and Sudbury.

Of the vehicles, police said several were recovered in Worcester, Fitchburg and Maynard on Wednesday morning while others remained missing later in the day.

Speaking with 7NEWS, area resident Estuardo Salgureo said he has lived in Maynard for years and never seen anything like this crash.

“I can walk my dogs in the middle of the night,” he said.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” he continued.

Police have asked anyone with information or surveillance video footage from Wednesday morning in the areas of Brown Street or Main Street to contact officials by phone at 978-897-1011 or by email at tmanchuso@maynardpolice.com or jmorahan@maynardpolice.com.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)