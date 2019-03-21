Maynard school shelters in place after student tells teacher there may be weapon on campus

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maynard school briefly sheltered in place Thursday after a student told a teacher there may be a weapon on campus, officials say.

About 10 a.m. at Fowler School, it was reported to administrators that a student told a teacher that they thought they saw a weapon in another student’s locker, according to Maynard Superintendent of Schools Robert Gerardi and Maynard Police Chief Mark W. Dubois.

After an investigation, and while the school was in shelter-in-place mode, police searched the building and the locker in question and reviewed school surveillance footage.

No weapons or any other dangerous items were found.

Based on the investigation, a determination was made that there was no danger to the school community, and the shelter in place request was lifted just after 11 a.m.

“I want to commend our students, staff, and administrators for their calm and patience today as this situation was resolved with minimal disruption to the school day,” Gerardi said. “Thankfully, school and police officials working closely were able to quickly determine that there was no danger to the school.”

