Mayor: 2 dead in Woburn plane crash

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say that two people have died in a plane crash in Woburn.

A Columbia Aircraft LC41 crashed into a wooded area near the intersection of Minchin Drive and Henderson Road around 11 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A resident said that his son called him and told him that a plane “fell out of the sky” and into a back yard.

This was reportedly followed by an explosion.

The plane began its journey in New York, according to Massachusetts Port Authority.

State police are assisting with the search.

The FAA is sending a team to investigate the incident.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

*AVIATION INCIDENT* WOBURN @WoburnPolice Media should stage at the REEVES SCHOOL in Woburn 240 Lexington St, Woburn, MA 01801 — John M. Guilfoil (@johnguilfoil) September 15, 2018

A neighbor was at the store, got a call from his son who said a plane fell from the sky, crashed into someone’s backyard and then there was some kind of explosion. #7news #planecrash pic.twitter.com/Q2qDcIeb3m — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) September 15, 2018

Woburn mayor says two people died in small plane crash between houses in Woburn. Says “it’s a miracle” no one on ground hurt. #7News — Dan Hausle (@dhausleon7) September 15, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for more information.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)