Mayor: 2 dead in Woburn plane crash

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say that two people have died in a plane crash in Woburn.
A Columbia Aircraft LC41 crashed into a wooded area near the intersection of Minchin Drive and Henderson Road around 11 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
A resident said that his son called him and told him that a plane “fell out of the sky” and into a back yard.
This was reportedly followed by an explosion.
The plane began its journey in New York, according to Massachusetts Port Authority.
State police are assisting with the search.
The FAA is sending a team to investigate the incident.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
