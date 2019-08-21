Mayor: 2 police officers shot hatchet-wielding man in downtown Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating after two police officers shot a man wielding a hatchet in downtown Brockton on Wednesday, the mayor said.
Brockton Mayor Moises M. Rodrigues confirmed that two officers who were escorting a funeral procession shot a man who was threatening residents and police officers with a hatchet in the area of 1 Main St. about 12:30 p.m.
The mayor said the man, whose name has not been released, is alive and being treated for gunshot wounds.
Rodrigues said the man caused a disturbance at a nearby cellphone store prior to the shooting.
The intersection was blocked off with crime scene tape and officers could be seen scouring the area.
The investigation is being led by state troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
No additional information was immediately released.
