Mayor: 2 police officers shot hatchet-wielding man in downtown Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating after two police officers shot a man wielding a hatchet in downtown Brockton on Wednesday, the mayor said.

Brockton Mayor Moises M. Rodrigues confirmed that two officers who were escorting a funeral procession shot a man who was threatening residents and police officers with a hatchet in the area of 1 Main St. about 12:30 p.m.

The mayor said the man, whose name has not been released, is alive and being treated for gunshot wounds.

Rodrigues said the man caused a disturbance at a nearby cellphone store prior to the shooting.

The intersection was blocked off with crime scene tape and officers could be seen scouring the area.

The investigation is being led by state troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately released.

Brockton Mayor: officers involved in today’s shooting of an armed suspect were on a detail escorting a funeral procession when they were flagged down at the cell phone store. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) August 21, 2019

State police are investigating the shooting. The man with the hatchet was wounded but is alive and being treated at a local hospital according to the Mayor. pic.twitter.com/bgsx74Oie1 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) August 21, 2019

Brockton Mayor: two officers each shot a man with a hatchet who was threatening residents and police with a hatchet. He had been acting up at the cell phone store located at Pleasant and Main Streets. pic.twitter.com/Ce2ANiLO31 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) August 21, 2019

Various MSP units, including detectives, Crime Scene, and Ballistics, on-scene in area of 1 Main St., Brockton for a reported Brockton Police officer-involved shooting. Investigation is underway and under direction of the Plymouth District Attorney's Office. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 21, 2019

