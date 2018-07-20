Mayor: 2-year-old found in hot car expected to survive

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — West Haven police have identified the 4-year-old boy who died and his 2-year old brother who survived after being found inside a hot car.

Police say Dusan Jenkins was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital on Thursday. His 2-year-old brother, Davion, remained hospitalized Friday. Mayor Nancy Rossi says he is expected to survive.

Police say the boys were unresponsive when officers arrived at their apartment at about 3 p.m. on Thursday after being called by the children’s father. No one has been charged.

Police say it does not appear the boys were left in the vehicle, but did not say how they got into the car.

The company that manages the apartment complex says the incident was captured by a surveillance camera.

