Mayor announces 15 coronavirus-related deaths, dozens of cases at Newton assisted living facility

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fifteen residents of an assisted living facility in Newton have died from COVID-19 and dozens of others have contracted the virus as of Monday morning, officials said.

Forty-six Falls at Cordingly Dam residents tested positive for the coronavirus, including 15 who passed away, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller announced.

A total of 24 employees at the facility also contracted the virus.

“This is a devastating time for the families and loved ones of those who have fallen ill and have died as well as those who are worried for loved ones,” Fuller said in a press release. “Together we share our deepest sympathies and continue our efforts as a whole community to fight this fight.”

All residents have been tested, as well as the majority of the staff with all of them having the opportunity to do so, Fuller added.

The Newton Health and Human Services Department and the mayor’s office have been in close communication with Benchmark Senior Living, the owner of the Falls at Cordingly Dam, to support their ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Health officials have continuously reached out to senior living communities and other congregate-type entities to provide them guidance on protocols and staffing, help them with accessing tests and personal protective equipment, and connect them with state agencies such as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

In total, 330 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Newton as of Sunday. Of those 330 people, 45 percent are individuals living in Newton nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

