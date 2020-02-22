Mayor asks Sony to reconsider pulling out of PAX in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh is asking Sony to reconsider pulling out of the Pax East convention scheduled for next week in Boston.

The company decided not to participate in the annual convention, which draws thousands and will be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, due to fears of the coronavirus.

One person in Massachusetts has been diagnosed with the virus and Walsh said the risk of contracting it in Massachusetts is extremely low.

“While we understand that you are concerned for the health and safety of your workforce, we urge you to reconsider and to learn more about the realities of this global health issue,” Walsh wrote in a letter to Sony directors. “Boston is united in our efforts to dispel these harmful and misguided fears… As a leader in gaming and culture, you can show that you believe in connection, not isolation.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)