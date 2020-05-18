Mayor: Boston not going ‘back to normal’ yet

BOSTON (WHDH) - While some businesses and organizations can open Monday under Gov. Charlie Baker’s re-opening plan, Boston is holding back and Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the city will not be going back to normal anytime soon.

Offices are expected to open at 25 percent capacity across the state next week, but not until June 1 in Boston. Walsh said he was focusing on safety in the city.

“What needs to be made clear is that reopening does not mean back to normal, and normal is not what we should be striving for,” Walsh said in a statement. “It means bringing safety and caution into our economy and community life. It means working collectively, for however long it may take, to recover the health and strength of our city and its people.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)