Mayor calls for Boston to be carbon-free by 2050

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is calling for the city to be carbon-free by 2050.

He announced the goal while discussing his new climate action plan at the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.

“We’re setting the example that we want to be,” Walsh said. “We’re letting business leaders know as we build buildings, we want to be carbon zero. We want to make sure our buildings are built with the standards that we want for the future.”

Walsh is heading to Denmark for a summit to discuss efforts to slow climate change.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)