Mayor calls for halt to violence after stabbings, fatal shooting in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh is calling for a halt to violence in the city after four men were stabbed over the weekend and a man was fatally shot in Dorchester yesterday.

The 45-year-old man was shot and killed on the front porch of a Bellevue Street home in the middle of the day. No arrests have been made and police are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Four people were hospitalized after being stabbed in a fight on Hancock Street on Saturday, but are expected to be OK. Police searched the home of a suspect in the stabbing and allegedly found several guns, including one that had been reported stolen in New Hampshire.

The suspect is now facing weapons charges in addition to the assault charges.

“We go through these kind of moments .. where we have no homicides for a period of time and then a couple that come together,” Walsh said. “I just ask people that as you go through this, let’s live together and reduce the violence in the city of Boston.’

