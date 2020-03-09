Mayor cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh is canceling Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston because of coronavirus concerns, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

“In collaboration with Congressman Lynch, Councilors Flaherty and Flynn, Senator Collins, Representative Biele, and David Falvey from the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is being canceled,” Walsh said. “This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy.”

The parade, which was scheduled for Sunday, March 15, is a longstanding Boston tradition that winds through South Boston, drawing tens of thousands of attendees from all across the state.

“While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases,” Walsh said in the statement. “Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials. We encourage all residents to follow preventive measures to avoid illness, such as washing hands and staying home if you are feeling sick, and we will continue to make public any information as this situation develops in Boston.”

