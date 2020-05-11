Mayor: Face masks will be provided to every Melrose home

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Starting Tuesday, volunteers will be fanning out across the city of Melrose to drop off packets containing face masks and information on how to slow the spread, according to a video posted by Mayor Paul Brodeur.

The mayor told residents to be on the lookout for the brown paper bag, telling them it is safe to open.

Brodeur also plugged another program called “Melrose Cards for the Community” that allows residents to donate money to the Chamber of Commerce earmarked for gift cards to local restaurants that will be handed out at the food pantry and those in need.

This comes as Gov. Charlie Baker laid out the state’s four-phase plan to reopen the state’s economy.

